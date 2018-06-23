Canadiens' Cole Fonstad: Speedy forward drafted by Habs in Round 5
Fonstad was drafted 128th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Fonstad is another small (5-foot-10, 160 pounds), skilled forward in a draft that is seemingly overflowing with them. He had a strong season while averaging just over a point-per-game (21 goals, 73 points in 72 games) for WHL Prince Albert. While not your traditional speed burner, Fonstad moves quicker with the puck than without it and he has displayed an ability to control play in the offensive zone for an extended period. He's a good offensive prospect, but his skills will be rendered meaningless at the professional level until he bulks up.
