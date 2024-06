Hughes agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Tuesday.

Hughes played in 19 games for Swiss club Lausanne HC last season in which he posted a 1.73 GAA and .940 save percentage while going 10-6-1. The 27-year-old backstop has spent the last seven years playing in Switzerland but is poised to return to North America and start with AHL Laval heading into the 2024-25 campaign.