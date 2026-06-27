Canadiens' Cooper Cleaves: Dartmouth rearguard joins Habs

Cleaves was the 93rd overall pick by Montreal in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The run on overage players continues. Cleaves, who will be 21 years of age next January, took a regular shift for Dartmouth as a freshman this past season. He appeared in 30 games, managing four goals and 10 points. Cleaves' offensive ability is limited, but he's a strong on-puck defender in all three zones. The fact that he committed just one minor penalty last season is remarkable. This is a safe, low-upside selection for the Habs.