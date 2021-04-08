Perry scored twice on three shots in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Perry got the Canadiens on the board with a nifty goal 2:15 into the opening period, patiently tucking the puck through Toronto netminder Jack Campbell to tie the game at 1-1. His second tally brought Montreal to within 3-2 with 2:15 left in regulation, giving the 35-year-old his first two-goal performance in a regular season game since March 2019. Perry has performed admirably in a bottom-six role this season, contributing seven goals and seven assists in 28 games with a plus-8 rating.