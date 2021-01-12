The Canadians placed Perry on waivers Monday.
This move was expected. Montreal's endgame here is to stash Perry on the taxi squad to start the season. Both he and Michael Frolik, two veterans who signed with Montreal recently and are practicing on a fifth line, could eventually hit the fourth line. Perry is being considered for a spot on the power play.
More News
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Works on second power play•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Practices with new club•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Expected at practice Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Grabs one-year pact•
-
Corey Perry: Set to hit market Friday•
-
Stars' Corey Perry: Extends series with two-goal effort•