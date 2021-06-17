Perry recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Perry continues to get involved on offense with his third point in the last four games. The veteran winger assisted on Joel Armia's opening tally in the first period. Perry is up to three goals, five assists, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots through 13 playoff contests.