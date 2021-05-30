Perry scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

Perry's tally at 5:26 of the third period was upheld after the Maple Leafs challenged for goaltender interference. The 36-year-old Perry has made an impact with three points and 10 hits in six contests during the first round. He briefly left for the locker room after a blocked shot in overtime, but the winger returned to the game with no obvious ill effects.