Perry scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
Perry's tally at 2:09 of the second period was ultimately the game-winner. The 35-year-old winger has four goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, 20 hits and 16 PIM through 18 games, primarily in a bottom-six role.
