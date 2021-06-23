Perry recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Perry had the primary assist on Cole Caufield's second-period tally. While he was kept off the scoresheet in the last two games, Perry is still at a respectable nine points (four on the power play) through 16 playoff contests. He's added 23 shots on net, 21 hits, a minus-1 rating and seven PIM in a bottom-six role. He has yet to go more than two games without a point in these playoffs.