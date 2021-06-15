Perry notched an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Through 12 playoff contests, Perry has seven points. He's added 18 shots on net, 13 hits and seven PIM. he's been limited to fourth-line duties with power-play time so far, but the veteran winger has been a productive depth scorer.
More News
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Nets third goal of playoffs•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Playoff point streak continues•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Scores PPG on deflection•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Breaks deadlock in third period•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Produces helper Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Registers assist in Game 3•