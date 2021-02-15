Perry could be kept on Montreal's roster after the team placed Paul Byron on waivers Sunday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

If Byron clears waivers, the Canadiens can move him to the taxi squad and allow Perry, who started the season on the taxi squad, to take up a more permanent residence on the active roster. The 35-year-old Perry, who signed a one-year, US$750,000 contract with the Canadiens during the off-season, has a goal and two assists in nine games and is plus-2 while averaging 13:03 of ice time. By contrast, Byron has a $3.4 million cap hit, so the swap would alleviate the salary-cap gymnastics the Habs have had to do thus far.