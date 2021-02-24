Perry logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Senators.

Perry stepped in for Artturi Lehkonen on the fourth line for the second straight game and logged points in each contest. With Montreal struggling to score goals, Perry could be part of the fourth line going forward, either filling for Lehkonen or Paul Byron, who cleared waivers earlier this season and can be bounced back and forth from the active roster to the taxi squad. Because Perry, who started the season on the taxi squad, has played 10 games, the Canadiens will need to expose him to waivers for a second time if they want to return him to the taxi squad.