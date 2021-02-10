Perry is expected to play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Perry, who was added to the taxi squad earlier this week, is expected to suit up for an eighth consecutive game. He's been filling in for the injured Joel Armia (concussion), but the two took turns on the third line during Tuesday's practice. However, when it came time for the first-unit power player to skate, it was Perry on the ice. That is a sign that Armia, who is nearing a return, will not be active Wednesday.