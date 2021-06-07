Perry scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Perry continues to chip in from the bottom six with three goals and three assists through 10 postseason contests. The veteran winger has added 11 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He's worth a look as a depth option in DFS since he plays a net-front role on the power play.