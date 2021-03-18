Perry had an assist, a team-high five shots and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
The Canadiens, with an empty net and extra attacker, were able to sneak away with a point when Perry deftly slid a pass to Tyler Toffoli for a goal that sent the game into overtime. The assist gives Perry 11 points in 22 games in what has largely been a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Buries game-winning tally•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Solid play over last two weeks•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Doles out assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Provides game-tying goal•
-
Canadiens' Corey Perry: Slated to play Sunday•