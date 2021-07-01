Perry was assessed 12 minutes in penalties in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Perry and Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli got involved in a melee at the very end of the third period. Perry reacted to Cirelli's cross check of Phillip Danault and was whistled for roughing. Each player was assessed a minor and game misconduct. The pugnacious forward had managed to stay infraction-free the previous 15 games before Thursday's dustup.