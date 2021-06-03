Perry had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in Montreal's 5-3 win over Winnipeg in Game 1 of their playoff series Wednesday.
Perry assisted on linemate Eric Staal's first period goal, his third helper of the postseason. The apple extended his playoff point streak to four games and gave him five points overall in eight games.
