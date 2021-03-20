Perry scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

One reason general manager Marc Bergevin signed Perry during the leadup to the season was for this purpose, to be a net-front presence on the power play. Early in the first period, he camped out at the side of the goal, then swooped on the rebound of a Jeff Petry shot that caromed off the cross bar and slid the puck into a wide-open cage past Thatcher Demko. It was Perry's first goal and fourth point on man advantage. The fourth-line winger has points in two straight games.