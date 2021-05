Perry notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5.

Perry had the primary helper on Joel Armia's second of two tallies in the first period. Through five playoff games, Perry has picked up two assists, 10 hits, three shots on net and seven PIM. He's worked in a fourth-line role, as he did for much of the regular season.