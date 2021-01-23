Perry has been promoted to the Canadiens' active roster from the taxi squad ahead of Saturday's clash with the Canucks.
Joel Armia is out with a concussion, so Perry is expected to take his spot on Montreal's third line for Saturday's contest. The 35-year-old winger tallied 21 points in 57 games with the Stars last campaign.
