Perry scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

Perry sent the game into overtime with a highlight-reel effort 14:35 into the third period. The 35-year-old absolutely walked Ottawa defenseman Erik Gudbranson and deked netminder Matt Murray for his second goal of the year, tying the game at 2-2. Perry was just activated from the taxi squad earlier in the day, but he certainly made a positive impact despite receiving just over 10 minutes of ice time in a fourth-line role.