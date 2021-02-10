Perry has been promoted to Montreal's active roster on an emergency basis and is expected to play Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Perry is expected to skate on the Canadiens' third line and top power-play unit during Wednesday's contest. He's picked up three points through seven games this campaign.
