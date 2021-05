Perry had an assist, two shots on net and three hits over 12:11 of ice time in Montreal's 2-1 loss to Toronto in Game 3 of their playoff series.

The Canadiens stole a game in Toronto to wrest home ice advantage from the Maple Leafs, but once again their offense did little. For the second game in a row, the Habs scored one goal and have just four during the first three games of the series. Perry was the primary helper on Nick Suzuki's goal, his first point of the playoffs.