Perry posted an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Perry recorded the lone helper on Eric Staal's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Perry is up to 17 points, 48 shots on net, 45 hits and 30 PIM through 36 appearances this season. He's been a solid contributor on the Canadiens' fourth line, which gives him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.