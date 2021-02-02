Perry posted an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Perry has taken over a third-line role with Joel Armia sidelined by a concussion. It's been no problem for the 35-year-old Perry, who has a goal and two assists in four games since entering the lineup. The truculent winger has added three hits, seven shots and four PIM. Expect Perry to stay in the lineup until Armia is ready to return, although head coach Claude Julien could be inclined to find room for Perry if he keeps performing well.