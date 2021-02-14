Perry logged two hits over 11:37 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Perry was added to the active roster after Tomas Tatar was made a healthy scratch. Instead of taking Tatar's spot on the third line, like Perry had done when Joel Armia missed time due to a concussion, Artturi Lehkonen skated on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's line. Montreal doesn't play again until next Saturday's home game against Toronto, and it's unclear how long Tatar's banishment will last.