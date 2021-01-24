Perry had a goal on four shots with a blocked shot and two-minute minor penalty over 15:19 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Perry made his Montreal debut, filling in for the injured Joel Armia (concussion), and made an immediate impact. He led a two-on-one chance and tried to slip a pass to Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but the puck was deflected by a defenseman and caromed through Braden Holtby's pads. The Kotkaniemi line was the Canadiens' hottest of the three-game series, netting eight of 17 goals. The Canadiens expect Armia to be out indefinitely, so Perry could rejoin Kotkaniemi and Tyler Toffoli when the Habs play their home opener Thursday against Calgary.