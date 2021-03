Perry scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Perry scored for the second straight game, but his was the only tally the Canadiens could put up against Jacob Markstrom on Thursday. The 35-year-old Perry has five goals, 10 points, 24 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-7 rating through 19 contests. He's been effective in a fourth-line role, but that limited usage makes him a risky option in fantasy.