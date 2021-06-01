Perry scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

A Nick Suzuki shot was deflected in by Perry to put the Canadiens ahead 2-0 in the second period. That tally stood as the series-clinching goal. Perry has scored twice and added a pair of assists in seven playoff contests. He's been an effective depth option on the fourth line, and his net-front role on the second power-play unit could lead to a boost in offense.