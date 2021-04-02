Perry had a goal on two shots with two hits and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Perry planted himself in front of Filip Gustavsson and dug at the puck to put home his seventh marker of the season. It seems like all of Perry's goals travel one foot before crossing the goal line. He's become more comfortable with his new team over the course of the season, and the fourth-line winger has 10 points in his last 17 games.