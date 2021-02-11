Perry had two shots and two hits over 12:30 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The return of Joel Armia from a concussion prompted a slight tweak to the lines, moving Perry from right wing on the third line to the same spot on the fourth line and making Paul Byron a healthy inactive. The line shift resulted in less ice time for Perry but only at even strength. He was part of the top power-play unit (2:36) and is averaging 2:10 of ice time when opponents are short-handed.