Perry notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Perry set up Cole Caufield's second-period tally. Through 46 appearances, Perry has 21 points, matching his output from 57 games last year. The 35-year-old Perry has added 58 shots on net, 52 hits and 39 PIM in a fourth-line role.
