Perry had a power-play assist, one blocked shot and finished minus-4 over 16:16 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Perry set up Tyler Toffoli's second-period goal that closed the gap to 3-2. It was his fourth power-play apple and fifth point overall on the man-advantage unit. The 35-year-old forward could be asked to log more playing time in Monday's series finale pending the statuses of Paul Byron (lower body) and Jonathan Drouin (illness) who missed Saturday's game. Additionally, Tomas Tatar (lower body) joined them during the game, putting his status into question for Monday.