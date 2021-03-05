Perry had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

His goal was clutch -- he knotted the game at 3-3 at 18:36 of the third period with Jake Allen pulled for the extra attacker. Perry actually has increased his fantasy relevance in the last two weeks with five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games and power-play points in his last two. Perry is a shell of his former self, but he's actually producing pretty well for a guy that gets 10-12 minutes of ice a night.