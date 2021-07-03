Perry scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Perry struck at 15:58 of the third period to cut the Canadiens' deficit to two goals, but Blake Coleman responded with an empty-net tally 50 seconds later. The 36-year-old Perry has racked up 10 points, 27 shots on net, 23 hits and 19 PIM in 20 playoff contests. He's served as an effective depth scorer, although his goal Friday was his first since Game 3 in the second round versus the Jets.