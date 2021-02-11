Perry was sent to the taxi squad and isn't expected to suit up for Thursday's tilt with Edmonton, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old has suited up for the last eight games, including Wednesday's loss to Toronto, so Thursday could simply be a rest day. Perry has collected three points and nine hits during that span. He'll most likely return to the lineup for Saturday's rematch with the Maple Leafs.

More News