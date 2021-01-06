Perry skated on the second power play unit during Tuesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Perry, who joined his new teammates on ice for the first time Tuesday, subbed in for Josh Anderson on the second unit. Montreal head coach Claude Julien talked about Perry on Monday, telling the Montreal Gazette that Perry's size can be utilized as a net-front presence on the power play. "It doesn't matter where he is in his career, he's still really good at it," said Julien. Montreal had problems on the power play last season, ranking 17th with a 17.7 success rate, so they've made acquisitions, like Perry and Anderson, to help that unit.