Schueneman was reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Schueneman has been a healthy scratch for three of Montreal's last six games, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 26-year-old rookie has collected six points through 24 top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Scores in win•
-
Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Helps on power play•
-
Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Summoned from minors•
-
Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Canadiens' Corey Schueneman: Exits COVID-19 protocols•