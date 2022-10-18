Schueneman was recalled by Montreal on Tuesday.
Schueneman was only in the AHL for a day before being summoned again. He hasn't gotten into a game yet this season with either Montreal or AHL Laval. In 2021-22, he had two goals and six points in 24 contests with the Canadiens.
