Schueneman was recalled from AHL Laval on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Schueneman will rejoin the Canadiens after he was sent down Friday. The 27-year-old blueliner has played six games in Montreal this season, tallying one point (an assist) and a plus-two rating. Schueneman will likely fill in on the Canadien's bottom pairing again with Jordan Harris (lower body) sidelined.