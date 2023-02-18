Schueneman was recalled by the Canadiens on Saturday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca.

Schueneman was recalled from AHL Laval with Arber Xhekaj (upper body) likely to miss Saturday's contest in Toronto. The 27-year-old Schueneman has yet to play in the NHL this season after posting two goals, four assists and a minus-5 rating in 24 games last year.