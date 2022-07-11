Schueneman signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Montreal on Monday. The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $275,000 in the AHL.

Schueneman got into 24 games with the big club last season, producing a modest six points in 16:36 of average ice team. Heading into his age-27 season, the Michigan native isn't expected to take any significant leaps in his development in 2022-23, so he'll likely feature mostly in the AHL with the occasional call-up to the Canadiens.