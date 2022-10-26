Schueneman was reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Schueneman has yet to get into a game for the Habs this season, so his demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. The Rocket are in action versus AHL Belleville on Wednesday, which figures to be a solid tune-up game for the blueliner. After suiting up in the minors, Schueneman will likely be recalled back to the NHL to serve as an emergency depth option for Thursday's clash with Buffalo.