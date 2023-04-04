Schueneman has been recalled from AHL Laval and is expected to play versus Detroit on Tuesday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Schueneman will step into the lineup for the injured Jordan Harris (lower body). During his previous stints in the NHL this season, the 27-year-old Schueneman has registered one assist, seven shots and one hit in four games while averaging 15:48 of ice time. Unless Harris can get back into the lineup, Schueneman could finish the season in the NHL.