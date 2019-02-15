Weise had two shots, blocked a shot and picked up a minor penalty over 10:39 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Weise, who was recently acquired from the Flyers, was active in the first game since being recalled from AHL Laval. He's part of a reconstituted fourth line that coach Claude Julien hopes bring a bit of scoring depth to the club and prevents opponents from scoring. By that second standard, the fourth line was successful Thursday.