Weise recorded an assist in Monday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

The helper on Jordan Weal's first-period tally was Weise's first point in 15 games to start his second stint with the Canadiens, dating back to last season. The 31-year-old winger has supplied 16 hits and seven PIM in six outings this year, but it's unlikely he'll do enough on the scoresheet to merit fantasy attention.