Weise filled in for Nate Thompson (illness) on the fourth line in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas. He had two shots, five hits and one blocked shot over 11:48 of ice time.

Thompson missed his first game of the season due to the flu, so Weise drew into the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous four contests. The Canadiens lost their fourth straight and fell farther behind in the race for a postseason berth. That's a situation that could lead to a youth movement, in which players like Weise are replaced by a prospect such as Ryan Poehling or Jesperi Kotkaniemi.