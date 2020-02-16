Canadiens' Dale Weise: Fills in for Thompson
Weise filled in for Nate Thompson (illness) on the fourth line in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas. He had two shots, five hits and one blocked shot over 11:48 of ice time.
Thompson missed his first game of the season due to the flu, so Weise drew into the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous four contests. The Canadiens lost their fourth straight and fell farther behind in the race for a postseason berth. That's a situation that could lead to a youth movement, in which players like Weise are replaced by a prospect such as Ryan Poehling or Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.