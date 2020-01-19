Weise had two assists, one shot, four hits and one blocked shot over 9:10 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Canadiens have been in the offensive doldrums the last few weeks, but they got depth scoring from their fourth line Saturday. Weise set up both goals by Nick Cousins, which may not come as a shock when considering the two played together in Philadelphia. The assists give Weise three points (all assists) in nine games since his call-up from AHL Laval. With Montreal heading to its bye week, the expectation is that both Jonathan Drouin (wirst) and Paul Byron (knee) could return for the team's next game, Jan. 27, at home against Washington. Add in the potential return of Brendan Gallagher (head) and it's clear to see Weise's stay in the NHL may have ended with Saturday's two-point night.