Canadiens' Dale Weise: Moved to minors
The Canadiens shifted Weise to AHL Laval on Tuesday.
Weise has provided the Canadiens with some valuable physical play as a bottom-six forward recently, but the veteran winger will give up his spot on the roster for the return of Paul Byron (forearm) from a multi-week absence. Weise should remain among the first names considered for recall should injuries arise up front.
