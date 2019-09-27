Canadiens' Dale Weise: Placed on waivers
Weise was placed on waivers by Montreal on Thursday for the purpose of reassignment, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Weise was acquired by the Canadiens for the playoff drive last season but played just nine games and was held out of the final 13 games. He enjoyed his most productive NHL seasons as a member of the Canadiens in 2014 and 2015, but he was not a fit in this latest iteration. If not claimed by another NHL team by noon Friday, Weise will report to AHL Laval.
